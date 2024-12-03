Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 941 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 51,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 27.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.