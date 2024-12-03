Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

