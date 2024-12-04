Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,855 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 245.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1,552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 39.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 420,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after buying an additional 228,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE:COR opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.00. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.83 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.