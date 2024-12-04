Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $673,234.24.

On Monday, September 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $54,144.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

