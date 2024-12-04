AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 1,348,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,532,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTS. B. Riley increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. This represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This represents a 16.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

