Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.07. 3,429,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,311. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

