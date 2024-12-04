Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.71 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 9398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,704.80. This represents a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

