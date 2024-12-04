Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,059,000 after purchasing an additional 313,382 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501,854 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,916,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 165,937 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,490,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.