BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 49,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,648. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

