Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 13,465 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $423,474.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,182,487.35. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $474,600.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 870,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,109. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 148.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 98.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 330,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

