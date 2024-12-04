Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 16,660,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BOX opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
