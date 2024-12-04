Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

