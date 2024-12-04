Brian Sharples Sells 500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $98,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,525.17. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $9.79 on Wednesday, reaching $208.15. 2,133,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

