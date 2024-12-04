Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

