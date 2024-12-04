Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,033 shares of company stock worth $61,221,493 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.2 %

CHD opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

