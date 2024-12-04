TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,434 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of TransUnion worth $59,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 84.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,933,538. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRU opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

