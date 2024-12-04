Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.84.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

