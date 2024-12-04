David Zaccardelli Sells 3,200 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,075,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,377,120. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 98,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $495,428.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 23,240 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, David Zaccardelli sold 2,400 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 94,144 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $413,292.16.

On Friday, November 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 46,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $205,369.44.

On Friday, October 25th, David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $21,024.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28.

On Friday, October 18th, David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,076,533.92.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.46. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $16,103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 69,601 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.