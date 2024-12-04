Transocean LTD. Subsidiaries Migrate Incorporation to Bermuda

On December 2, 2024, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced that certain subsidiaries, including Transocean Inc., have successfully migrated their jurisdictions of incorporation to Bermuda. As a part of this migration process, each subsidiary de-registered from its former jurisdiction of incorporation and re-registered in Bermuda as a Bermuda exempted company. Notably, this transition ensures that each migrating subsidiary will continue to operate in Bermuda under the same legal entity that existed prior to the change, with no modifications in rights, obligations, or ownership.

Specifically, as part of this migration, Transocean Inc. has undergone a name change and is now known as Transocean International Limited. Its new business address is located at Chevron House, 11 Church Street, First Floor (North), Mailbox #18, Hamilton, HM11, Bermuda.

These developments mark a strategic shift in the legal structure of Transocean Ltd.’s subsidiaries and are aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies. The company reassures investors that despite these changes, the core operations and ownership structures remain intact.

Transocean Ltd. has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing these migration activities. Investors and stakeholders can access further information in the financial statements and exhibits filed as part of this report.

As of the report date of December 3, 2024, the official signing authority of this disclosure was attributed to Daniel Ro-Trock, an authorized person on behalf of Transocean Ltd.

This move to Bermuda reflects Transocean Ltd.’s commitment to adapt to changing business landscapes and optimize its organizational structure for future growth and stability.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

