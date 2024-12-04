Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,280,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 605,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 336,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

