Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 167,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fenbo Price Performance

FEBO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Fenbo has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

