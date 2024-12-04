Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 167,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Fenbo Price Performance
FEBO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Fenbo has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.68.
Fenbo Company Profile
