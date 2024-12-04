Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

