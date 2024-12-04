Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNF opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.