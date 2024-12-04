MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,083 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ZETA opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

