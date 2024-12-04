First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

