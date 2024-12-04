First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.
About First Pacific
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.