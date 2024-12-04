Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1935590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

