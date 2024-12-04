Geoffrey Sam Purchases 85,735 Shares of Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Stock

Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam purchased 85,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,983.51 ($32,456.82).
Biome Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.
About Biome Australia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biome Australia
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Biome Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.