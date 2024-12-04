Geoffrey Sam Purchases 85,735 Shares of Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Stock

Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam purchased 85,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,983.51 ($32,456.82).

Biome Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

About Biome Australia

Biome Australia Limited develops, commercializes, and markets various live biotherapeutics and complimentary medicines in Australia and internationally. It provides live biotherapeutic products under the Activated Probiotics brand; organic nutraceutical products under the Activated Nutrients brand; and sports performance and recovery products under the Activated X Performance brand.

