Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $200.93 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $200,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $408.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.21. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $391.02 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.