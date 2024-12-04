HI (HI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $212,736.65

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $763,066.36 and approximately $212,736.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00010531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,935.37 or 0.99970181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00013557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00027586 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $230,826.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

