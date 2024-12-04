B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

HROW stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Harrow by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Harrow by 2,730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

