Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,713.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,374 shares of company stock valued at $240,691. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

