Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $554.99 and last traded at $554.47, with a volume of 1325424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $553.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.84. The firm has a market cap of $502.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.