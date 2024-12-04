IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.03 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.