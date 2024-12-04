Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $17,323,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dover by 153.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,990,000 after buying an additional 90,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.