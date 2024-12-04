IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $219.02 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.