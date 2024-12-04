iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,397 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,922,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,877 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the period.

Shares of DBMF opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

