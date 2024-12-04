Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

