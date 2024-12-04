ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) Enters into Amendment Agreement with Norbrook Laboratories Limited to Enhance Development Services and Commercial Supply of Re-Tain™

ImmuCell Corporation, a leading biotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into an Amending Agreement with Norbrook Laboratories Limited, aiming to amend the existing Development Services and Commercial Supply Agreement between the two entities. The Agreement, which originally dates back to September 5, 2019, outlines Norbrook’s provision of essential services for ImmuCell at its FDA-licensed facility related to the regulatory approval and subsequent commercial sales of Re-Tain™, ImmuCell’s purified Nisin treatment designed for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows.

As per the recent Amendment signed on November 29, 2024, several key modifications have been introduced to the Agreement. One significant update is that Norbrook will be responsible for completing the manufacture of the current in-process inventory. Additionally, the Amending Agreement stipulates that the arrangement between ImmuCell and Norbrook will ultimately conclude on March 31, 2026, contingent upon the terms specified in the initial Agreement.

To delve deeper into the specifics of the Amendment, interested parties are advised to refer to the official document, a copy of which has been filed as Exhibit 10.1.

In other disclosures made in compliance with regulatory standards, ImmuCell Corporation also filed the necessary Exhibits, as follows:

– Exhibit 10.1: Amending Agreement between ImmuCell Corporation and Norbrook Laboratories Limited dated as of November 29, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File.

ImmuCell Corporation, in alignment with the reporting regulations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, has ensured the authenticity of this current report by duly authorizing Michael F. Brigham, President, and Chief Executive Officer, to sign on its behalf. This report was officially endorsed on December 2, 2024.

For further details and comprehensive information regarding the recent developments, interested stakeholders are encouraged to review the public filings available.

