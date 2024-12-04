Sabre Corporation Enters into Agreement for 10.750% Senior Secured NotesOn November 25, 2024, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) announced the completion of an exchange offer by its subsidiary, Sabre GLBL Inc., for certain outstanding notes. The exchan

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sabre’s 8K filing here.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories