Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.