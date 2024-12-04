Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 9088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).
Ingenta Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Ingenta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
About Ingenta
Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.