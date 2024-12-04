Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 9088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

