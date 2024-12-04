Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 3760370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Down 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £574,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc operates as an energy company in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio includes Mako gas field in Indonesia; and wind and solar projects in the Philippines and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

