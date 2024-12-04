Insider Selling: Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,697.60. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Unusual Machines Stock Performance

Shares of Unusual Machines stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

