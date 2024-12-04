Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Acquires $347,400.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
