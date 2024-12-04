Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Acquires $347,400.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCDL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

