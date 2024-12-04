Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.