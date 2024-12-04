iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 473,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 115,887 shares.The stock last traded at $39.90 and had previously closed at $40.15.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $657,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9,337.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 66,199 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

