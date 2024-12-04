iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 825863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

