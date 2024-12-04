IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Purchases £31,200 in Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) insider Grant Nash purchased 260,000 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($39,533.71).

IXICO Stock Down 10.3 %

LON:IXI traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 10.99 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 765,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. IXICO plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.65 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.08, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

