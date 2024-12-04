Merewether Investment Management LP Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

