Mill Road Capital Management LLC Sells 400,534 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,534 shares during the period. Duluth comprises about 0.2% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Duluth worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 25.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Duluth Stock Down 3.6 %

DLTH stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Duluth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.